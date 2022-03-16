Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab CM today; where to watch swearing-in ceremony live

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Singh Mann is about to take oath as the next Chief Minister of Punjab. The oath taking ceremony of Mann will take place at the ancestral village of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Khatkar Kalan, located in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

“The golden ray of sun has brought a new dawn today. To realise the dreams of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb, the whole of Punjab will take oath today at Khatkar Kalan. To guard the thoughts of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji, I am leaving for his native village Khatkar Kalan,” Mann tweeted.

सूरज की सुनहरी किरण आज एक नया सवेरा लेकर आई है। शहीद भगत सिंह और बाबा साहब के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए आज पूरा पंजाब खटकड़ कलां में शपथ लेगा।



शहीद भगत सिंह जी की सोच पर पहरा देने के लिए मैं उनके पैतृक गांव खटकड़ कलां के लिए रवाना हो रहा हूं। — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 16, 2022

Delhi Chief Minister and national AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he has left for Khatkar Kalan to witness Mann’s oath taking ceremony. “Today is a big day for Punjab. In this golden morning of new hope, today the whole of Punjab will come together and take a pledge to make a prosperous Punjab. To witness that historic moment, I have also left for Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.”

आज पंजाब के लिए बहुत बड़ा दिन है। नई उम्मीद की इस सुनहरी सुबह में आज पूरा पंजाब इकठ्ठा होकर एक खुशहाल पंजाब बनाने की शपथ लेगा।



उस ऐतिहासिक पल का साक्षी बनने के लिए मैं भी शहीद भगत सिंह के पैतृक गाँव खटकड़ कलाँ के लिए रवाना हो गया हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 16, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters in large numbers from several places of the state started reaching Khatkar Kalan Wednesday morning to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Men were spotted wearing yellow turbans while women were draped in yellow ‘dupattas’.

Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the ceremony and several senior officials including inspector general and senior superintendents of police have been deputed for the event. As many as 8,000 to 10,000 security personnel have been deployed for the event.

When, where to watch live streaming of Bhagwant Mann’s Oath taking ceremony

Viewers can watch India Today TV and Aaj Tak TV for latest updates vis-à-vis Bhagwant Mann’s oath taking as Punjab Chief Minister today. They can also visit BusinessToday.In, IndiaToday.In and AajTak.In for the latest news on Bhagwant Mann’s oath taking ceremony.

Punjab election results 2022

AAP won resounding majority in the border state as it secured 92 seats out of the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance.

