Bhupendra Patel: The soft-spoken Chief Minister returns to power in Gujarat

Bhupendra Patel will take oath for the second time on December 12 as Gujarat's Chief Minister. Patel has broken his own record by winning his seat Ghatlodia, where he is leading by a margin of over 1,70,276 votes.

Bhupendra Patel, an MLA from Ghatlodia seat, retained the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union minister Amit Shah, the results showed. The seat was previously held by former chief minister Anandiben Patel who is now Uttar Pradesh Governor.

The first chief minister from Kadva Patidar sub-group was already announced as the CM candidate by BJP if in case the party gets majority in the state for the seventh time in a row.

Called as 'Dada' by many, Patel has previously served as the chairman of Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) from 2015 to 2017. He was also the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

BJP replaced CM Vijay Rupani last year and brought in Patel along with a new ministry.

The Ahmedabad native, as described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a soft and firm man, who has taken firm stand when the state needed stability. Rajkot and Jamnagar were flooded when Patel took over the CM office.

At present, he is a trustee of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra which works for the socio-economic development of the Patidar community.

Patel is married to Hetalben and has his residence in Ahmedabad’s Shilaj locality. His sports of interest are cricket and badminton.



