‘BJP giving free ration and houses while Pakistan scrambling for wheat flour,’ says UP deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Brajesh Pathak, addressed election rallies ahead of the civic body polls and highlighted the BJP government's efforts in providing free ration and housing to crores of people. He pointed out that while people in neighbouring Pakistan are struggling to access basic food supplies, the Indian government is ensuring that its citizens receive free ration. Pathak attributed this success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has made the welfare of the poor a top priority.

"With the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor in the state and in the country are getting free houses and free ration, while at the same time, there is an outcry even for wheat flour in neighbouring country Pakistan," Pathak said.

Pathak emphasised that the BJP government has been instrumental in accelerating the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh and the entire country. He credited the Yogi Adityanath government for dismantling criminal networks and ensuring that goons and mafia no longer have a hold over the state.

In addition, Pathak criticised the previous Congress-led UPA government for being deeply embroiled in corruption, with several of its ministers ending up in jail. He contrasted this with the present government's efforts to improve India's image on the world stage, citing Modi's diplomatic efforts in projecting an image of a more prosperous and developed nation.

Pathak also mentioned the message of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the integral humanism of Deendayal Upadhyay as guiding principles that have been implemented by the Modi government. He stated that under the SP regime, only certain areas like Etawah and Saifai received 24-hour electricity supply, while now the entire state has access to uninterrupted power.

The upcoming urban local body polls in Bahraich and Shravasti have been scheduled for May 4, with the counting of votes set for May 13. With these rallies, Pathak sought to garner support for the BJP and highlight the government's achievements in promoting development and improving the lives of the poor.