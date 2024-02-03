BJP stalwart LK Advani to get Bharat Ratna, announces PM Narendra Modi

BJP stalwart and former Home Minister LK Advani will be felicitated with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

In an X post, the Prime Minister also said he congratulated LK Advani for the same.

"I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

"One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," he added.

I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a… pic.twitter.com/Ya78qjJbPK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

In another post, PM Modi said, "Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence."

"The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him," he tweeted.

Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2024

Hailing originally from Karachi, Advani relocated to post-partition India and established his residence in Mumbai. His early engagement with political ideologies began at the age of 14 when he joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1941.

In a subsequent venture of his political journey, he affiliated himself with the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was the predecessor of the BJP. Earning distinction as one of the founding members of BJP, Advani meritoriously served three successive terms as its president facing numerous challenges head-on.

Advani was nominated to Rajya Sabha in 1970 and lasted for four consequential terms till 1989. A noteworthy milestone marked his political career further when he honorably claimed Lok Sabha Membership for the very maiden time subsequent to elections held In 1989.

In 1990, LK Advani embarked on Ram Rath Yatra over the BJP's demand for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The procession began from Somnath in Gujarat and reached Ayodhya. His Rath Yatra received popular support. Following the 1991 general elections, the BJP became the second-largest party in the parliament after the Congress.

Earlier, Former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur was also awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously. In his regard, PM Modi said he was delighted that the Government of India had decided to confer the Bharat Ratna "on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary". He said this prestigious recognition was a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalised and a stalwart of equality and empowerment.

The Bharat Ratna has been granted to 50 individuals so far, with 17 posthumously. Instituted in 1954, this award is open to anyone, regardless of race, occupation, position, or gender. It is awarded in recognition of outstanding service or performance of the highest order in any field of human endeavour. The prime minister makes recommendations directly to the President, and no formal recommendations are required. The annual awards are limited to a maximum of three per year.

"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society," he said.

I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring… pic.twitter.com/9fSJrZJPSP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2024

Also read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: BJP veteran LK Advani to not attend consecration ceremony, cites extreme cold weather

Also read: 'I have much to thank Karpoori Thakur for...': PM Modi's heartfelt note for Bharat Ratna