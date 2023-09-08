Bypoll Result 2023: BJP wins Boxanagar, Dhanpur in Tripura, Congress' Chandy Oommen wins Puthuppally assembly seat

Bypoll Result 2023: The Election Commission said Congress candidate Chandy Oommen has won Puthuppally assembly seat in Kerala. An hour ago, the election body said the BJP won the by-elections to the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura's Sepahijala district on Friday.

The results of bypolls for seven assembly seats in six states will be announced on September 8. These bypolls are being looked at as the crucial contest between INDIA coalition and NDA ahead of the state elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The seven assembly seats where bypolls were held are Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Puthuppally in Kerala, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Dumri in Jharkhand, and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. The polling for the by-elections was held on September 5. The counting of votes began at 8 am on September 8.

BJP wins in Tripura

Of this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly seats in Tripura. The election was held earlier this week. The ruling BJP gained an early lead in both seats and kept increasing its vote margin during counting. After this win, its total number of seats in the Tripura assembly is 33.

BJP's Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat, which has around 66 per cent minority voters, by 30,237 votes. Hossain got 34,146 votes, while his nearest rival Mizan Hossain of the CPI(M) got 3,909 votes.

Bindu Debnath bagged the Dhanpur seat, which has a significant tribal population, by 18,871 votes. Mr Debnath got 30,017 votes, and his nearest rival Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes.

The by-election to the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the death of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik's resignation as the MLA of Dhanpur necessitated the by-election in that seat.

The BJP won the Dhanpur seat for the first time in the assembly polls held seven months ago, and retained it in the by-election. The ruling party wrested the minority-dominated Boxanagar seat from the CPI(M) in a significant victory in the bypoll.

Chandy Oommen wins

The Election Commission said Congress candidate Chandy Oommen has won Puthuppally assembly seat in Kerala. In Puthuppally, Kerala, a bypoll was necessitated after the death of former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy. Chandy Oommen, Oommen Chandy's son, was contesting for the Congress.

#WATCH | Kerala: On the Puthuppally by-elections, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala says, "The spectacular victory in the Puthuppally by-elections is a clear message to the Modi & Pinarayi Vijayan govt. Both BJP & CPM have been thrown by the people of Puthuppally...No… pic.twitter.com/uoq44jDA7R — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress took an early lead over the BJP in the Bageshwar assembly bypoll, with its candidate Basant Kumar leading by 195 votes over the BJP's Parvati Das in the initial round of counting on Thursday.

In West Bengal's Dhupguri, the CPM and Congress have joined forces to take on the ruling Trinamool. Incidentally, all the three parties are in the INDIA bloc.

After two rounds of counting, BJP candidate Tapasi Roy was leading by 1,085 votes. TMC's Nirmal Chandra Roy was at the second spot, while CPI(M) candidate Ishwar Chandra Roy, backed by the Congress, was at a distant third spot, officials said.

(With agency inputs)