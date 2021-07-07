Cabinet reshuffle: Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar resign

Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar have resigned from their posts ahead of the Cabinet expansion. The first Cabinet expansion and reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second term will take place at 6 pm today.



A release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of 12 members from the Council of Ministers, including Prasad and Javadekar.



While Prasad was Minister of Law and Justice; Communications; Electronics and Information Technology, Javadekar held Environment, Forest and Climate Change; Information and Broadcasting; and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises portfolios.



The name of both of them are not in the list of leaders scheduled to take oath today, which means they are on their way out of the Union Council of Ministers.



D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Harsh Vardhan, Santosh Kumar Gangwar are among the other ministers who tendered their resignations today.

A total of 43 leaders will take oath as ministers later today, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Meenakshi Lekhi, among others.



Earlier today, PM Modi met the ministerial probables at his residence.

