Canada PM Justin Trudeau participates in virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who alleged the involvement of the Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, participated in the virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit hosted by India. Trudeau had participated in the in-person G20 Summit held in September, returning from which he levelled the allegations that India termed “absurd” and “motivated”.

Reiterating his earlier statements, Trudeau highlighted the importance of coordinated G20 leadership and the need to uphold the rule of law and international law. According to a Canadian government’s readout, Trudeau "highlighted the importance of coordinated G20 leadership and action to uphold the rule of law and international law, strengthen democratic systems, and advance global priorities including financial institution reform, gender equality, and digital technology.”

India and Canada’s ties are at an all-time low following the incendiary allegations.

Trudeau, as mentioned in the Canadian government’s readout, also spoke about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and called for Russia to be held accountable. “He reemphasized the importance of abiding by the rule of law and encouraged member states to denounce the irresponsible actions of Russia,” the readout stated.

The Canadian Prime Minister also condemned Hamas and its attack against Israel on October 7. He called the agreement to release the hostages and extend humanitarian pause in Gaza as “progress”.

PM Trudeau’s participation comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, commenting on the resumption of electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, said that "the situation there has become more secure or relatively improved”. Jaishankar said that India had "temporarily suspended visa issuance because the situation in Canada made it difficult for our diplomats to go to office and do the necessary work for processing visas."

The Indian e-visa facility for all eligible Canadian citizens was restored on November 22.

