'Situation has become more secure...': EAM S Jaishankar on resumption of e-visa services for Canadians

As India resumed electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the decision was taken as "the situation there has become more secure or relatively improved."

Jaishankar said that India had "temporarily suspended visa issuance because the situation in Canada made it difficult for our diplomats to go to office and do the necessary work for processing visas."

With effect from November 22, Indian e-visa facility for all eligible Canadian citizens has been restored.

On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa issued a notice on X, saying Indian e-visa facility has been restored for all eligible Canadian citizens holding Regular/Ordinary Canadian passports.

"Holder of any other category of Canadian passport will need to apply for regular paper visa, in accordance with the existing modalities - details may be found on the respective websites of High Commission of India, Ottawa; Consulate General of India, Toronto and Consulate General of India, Vancouver," it said.

Earlier, India had partially resumed visa services in Canada. Under this, services resumed for entry, business, medical and conference visas.

"As the situation there has become more secure or relatively improved, I think we have found it possible for the visa services to progressively resume. The physical visas had started in many categories and at that time itself we had said we would look into e-visas. So, I think it was a logical consequence of that," Jaishankar said in response to a question at a press briefing at the conclusion of the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau participated in the virtual G20 Summit.

Tensions flared between India and Canada in September following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in British Columbia.

India has rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated". Days later, New Delhi announced it was temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

