CBI at Rabri Devi's Patna residence, records her statement in Land-for-Jobs scam case

Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) sleuths visited former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. The former chief minister and wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav is accused in the case along with Lalu Prasad, and 14 others.

Sources in CBI told India Today that the team was there to record her statement and that this is not a raid or search. They said that Devi was informed them before and the sleuths had taken a prior appointment to record her statement.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and state Forest and Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav were also present at Rabri Devi's residence as the CBI raids were underway. Lawyers of the Yadav family were also present at Rabri Devi's residence.

Heavy security was deployed outside the former chief minister's home in Patna. Following questioning at her Patna residence, Rabri Devi is likely to be called to the CBI office for further interrogations.

The case dates back to the days when Lalu Prasad was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009. It has been alleged that Lalu Prasad made appointments in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to his family members.

The CBI in its case has named former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and their daughters Misa and Hema, among others. The FIR, which was registered in May 2022, also names 12 people who allegedly got jobs in exchange for land. In July 2022, Lalu Prasad's aide and former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Bhola Yadav was arrested by the CBI.

The report also named Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railway Sowmya Raghavan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes, and four private individuals.

According to the charge sheet, the case was registered pursuant to the outcome of a preliminary inquiry against Lalu Prasad and others.

On February 27, a Delhi court summoned former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and 14 others in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel directed the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15.



