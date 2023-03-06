Amitabh Bachchan severely injured during shooting for ‘Project K’; in pain but mobile, he says

Amitabh Bachchan has been injured during the shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Project K’, directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. All work has been suspended for the time being, the legendary actor said in a blog post. He said that he is resting at his residence, Jalsa, and is “generally lying around”. The actor said that his rib cartilage broke and there is a muscle tear in the right rib cage.

The actor said that the shooting was taking place in Hyderabad. After the accident, he was taken to AIG Hospital in the city for a consultation and CT scan. After that he was flown back home.

Bachchan Sr said that it is painful but he is moving around. It will take a few weeks for normalisation. He is on medication for the pain, the actor said in the post.

“So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs… I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities... but yes in rest and generally lying around… (sic),” said the actor in the post.

Amitabh Bachchan said that it will be difficult for him to meet the well wishers at the Jalsa gate this evening, and requested his fans and well wishers to not come.

Referring to his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the 80-year-old actor said in the same blog post that he was getting to spend time with “Babuji and his genius, his mind, his words and his immense creativity”. “There is desire to share... to share what ever little that I may interpret from his words and his memories of the times spent with him... to lament the limited... to be in awe of the vision and the intellect of such a being... and wonder how ever did one think of all that was written spoken thought by him…,” he wrote in the blog post.

“Babuji was the lecturer in the English Department of the prestigious Allahabad University... he did his PhD in English literature from Cambridge in 1954... went in 1952 and within 2 years finished his PhD which normally takes 4 years... his dissertation was ‘W B Yeats and Occultism’... (sic),” wrote the actor.

