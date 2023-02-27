CBI vs Manish Sisodia: How an officer’s statement secured arrest of Sisodia in liquor policy case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sources on Monday said that a digital device, which was seized from the Delhi excise department, helped the probing agency to ascertain the alleged role of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio of the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday evening for his alleged role in the now-scrapped policy relating to the sale of alcohol in the national capital. Sisodia was questioned for around eight hours on various aspects of the excise policy for 2021-22.

Sisodia has been accused of corruption in bringing the new liquor sale policy in Delhi. The CBI alleged that liquor companies were involved in the framing of the 2021 policy, for which kickbacks to the tune of Rs 30 crore were paid by a liquor lobby, which it dubbed as the "South Group". The ruling party in Delhi has denied the charges and alleged political vendetta by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

CBI sources said the digital device, which led them to arrest Sisodia, was seized during a search at the excise department on August 19. While examining it, the agency traced one of the excise policy draft documents to a system that wasn't part of the excise department network.

While questioning the excise department official, the CBI sleuths got a lead to the computer in Sisodia's office, following which the system was seized from the Deputy Chief Minister's office on January 14.

The CBI sources said that most of the files on Sisodia’s work system were deleted, but they retrieved the records with the help of the CBI's forensic team. The CBI sources added that the forensic examination revealed that the document under the scanner had "originated externally" and was received via WhatsApp.

The probing agency then summoned a 1996-batch bureaucrat of DANICS (Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) (Civil) Services, who was Sisodia’s former secretary and questioned him about the file. His statement was recorded before a magistrate in the first week of February.

The officer said Sisodia called him to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house in March 2021 and gave him a copy of the Group of Ministers' draft report on the excise policy. The official said Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was also present at the meeting. Jain currently is in jail in connection with the same case.

The officer added that this draft copy of the GoM report had the "12% profit margin clause". There are no records of any discussion or any file relating to how the 12 per cent profit margin clause was arrived at, the probing agency sources said on Monday.

The sleuths added that when Sisodia was asked about this draft document during his questioning on Sunday, he refused to share details.

Sisodia’s bail plea

According to a report in India Today, the CBI is going to ask for Sisodia’s custodial interrogation when his bail plea is heard in court on Monday. The probing agency has said that Sisodia had been uncooperative with the investigation in the case.

The CBI had sought answers from Sisodia on the changes made to the draft excise policy under his supervision.

Legal sources close to the CBI told India Today that the first draft of the excise policy did not have multiple provisions that were later included in the final draft.

Sisodia will be produced in the court around 3 PM. Delhi Police have deployed forces in several parts of the national capital, including the CBI headquarters where Sisodia is being held.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers are carrying out nationwide protests today against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the Delhi liquor scam case.