Chhattisgarh: Congress chief Kharge inaugurates development works worth Rs 266 crore in Balodabazar-Bhatapara

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attended a Farmers cum Workers Conference in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district of poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Thursday. The Congress leader together with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated 264 development works worth Rs 266 crore in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district. These include inauguration of 150 works worth Rs 176 crore and bhoomi pujan of 114 works worth Rs 90 crore.

He also distributed the amount of Nyay schemes and labor schemes to farmers and workers.

In the conference, an amount of Rs 1,895 crore was transferred to the bank accounts of 24,52,592 farmers of the state under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and an amount of Rs 5,16,00,000 was transferred to 65,000 cow dung sellers under Godhan Nyay Yojana. Apart from this, incentive amount of Rs 57,18,00,000 was also given to 33,642 sugarcane producing farmers.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Construction Workers Pension Assistance Scheme was also launched in the conference. Under this scheme, construction workers who have been registered for ten years and have completed 60 years of age will be given pension assistance of Rs 1,500 for life.

During the conference, an amount of Rs 55,76,26,000 was distributed to 1,02,889 beneficiaries under various schemes.

Meanwhile, Kharge also targeted the BJP and the Centre for spreading confusion among the masses. He said that the BJP will never understand the pain of poverty and has only tried to confuse people whereas Congress has always worked for the people at heart.

“Congress understands what poverty is and works wholeheartedly for the poor and farmers. But BJP cannot even think about the work that the Congress Party does for villages, poor laborers and farmers. They just spread confusion,” he said.

He also called the Women's Reservation bill a 'jumla' and said the bill will turn out to be a phrase as Prime Minister Modi will never give reservation to women.