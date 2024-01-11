CM Mamata Banerjee criticises Centre over 'One Nation, One Election', writes to panel

One Nation, One Election: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed disagreement with the concept of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. In her letter to the high-level committee on "One Nation, One Election", Banerjee wrote that simultaneous elections would undermine the basic structure of India's constitutional framework.

Banerjee, who has been a critic of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, noted that while general elections were concurrently conducted at the central and state levels for some years after 1952, if they are now held together then it would be against the basic structure of India's constitutional arrangements.

"I am against autocracy and, hence, am against your design," Banerjee said.

She asserted that non-simultaneous Lok Sabha and state elections are a fundamental aspect of the Westminster parliamentary system adopted in India, and should not be altered as doing so would go against the basic structure of the country's constitutional arrangements.

In her letter addressed to Dr Niten Chandra, the Secretary of a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, Banerjee noted: "You seem to be conveying some sort of a unilateral top-down 'decision' already taken by the central government - to impose a structure that is against the spirit of a truly democratic and federal (nation)".

Banerjee mainly pointed at two key issues -- the constitutional and structural problems with the term "one nation," and, most crucially, the timing of parliamentary and Assembly elections, especially when the current election cycles have a large gap between them.

"... different states have different election calendars now and those are also susceptible to changes due to political developments. States which are not expecting elections should not be forced to hold (them) for the sake of introduction of coevality only," she stressed.

Banerjee further said: "It is not clear how this basic issue of introduction of coevality is going to be addressed by your esteemed committee." She also criticised the committee for failing to include chief ministers.

"From the tenor of your correspondence and manner in which you accept half-baked assumptions as facts, we doubt if the committee is seriously interested in analysing the demerits of the case..." Ms Banerjee said sharply. "Under the circumstances, I cannot agree with the 'one nation, one election' concept, as framed by you. We disagree with your formulation and proposal," she said.

The One Nation, One Election committee, chaired by Kovind, has sought suggestions from the public within 10 days. The committee published the public notice in newspapers on January 5, inviting suggestions until January 15 regarding the necessary modifications to facilitate simultaneous elections in the country.

The panel has also approached some former Chief Election Commissioners for their suggestions on holding simultaneous elections. But it is yet to approach the Election Commission for its view.

The proposal of adopting One Nation, One Election has been debated for more than four decades. The Indira Gandhi-led government also advocated for it during the 1970s. The Law Commission of India had examined the issue and expressed opposition to it a few years ago, stating that the timing was not suitable for implementing such a measure.

(With agency inputs)

