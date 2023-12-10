‘Congress govt in Karnataka may collapse,’ predicts JD(S)’s H D Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed on Sunday that an 'influential minister' from the ruling Congress in Karnataka might join the BJP to evade cases filed against him by the Centre.

According to Kumaraswamy, this minister, facing legal challenges, is in talks with the BJP leadership and could potentially bring along '50 to 60 MLAs' if he decides to switch parties.

"All is not well in the Congress government. I don't know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him," the JD(S) leader said.

While Kumaraswamy did not disclose the minister's name, he emphasized that such a significant move could only be made by an 'influential' figure. He also suggested that the political landscape in Karnataka might witness developments similar to those seen in Maharashtra.

"Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen," he said.

While Kumaraswamy didn't take names, but the ongoing power struggle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar has resurfaced, reigniting tensions over power-sharing within the Congress government. The conflict, initially evident during the formation of the government in May, has now come to the forefront once again, highlighting internal rifts within the party in the state.

The Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka, witnessed historic voter turnout, reaching 73.19 per cent, the highest ever recorded in the state's electoral history. The counting of votes took place, and the results were officially declared on May 13.

The Indian National Congress secured a landslide victory by winning 135 seats, marking their most substantial success in terms of both seats and vote share in Karnataka since the 1989 elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular) acknowledged their defeat, securing the second and third positions, respectively.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which previously held 118 seats in the Assembly, experienced a notable setback, securing only 65 seats in the electoral outcome.

With inputs from PTI