Congress unveil candidates for Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seats

The Congress has revealed its list of candidates for states of Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and union territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

For the South Goa Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress has chosen Capt. Viriato Fernandes as its candidate, while Ramakant Khalap will represent the party in North Goa. Notably, incumbent MP Francisco Sardinha has been omitted from the list.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Satyapal Singh Sikaewar has been chosen for the Morena seat, with Praveen Pathank and Narendra Patel contesting from Gwalior and Khandwa, respectively. The Congress has also named Ajit Ramjibhai Mahla as its candidate for the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (ST).

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Shripad Yesso Naik for the North Goa constituency and introduced Pallavi Dempo, executive director of Dempo Industries, as its candidate for South Goa. The selection of Dempo is a historic moment for the party, as she is the first woman candidate fielded by the BJP in Goa for the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP clinched victory in the North Goa constituency, while the South Goa seat was secured by the Congress. With both parties gearing up for a competitive contest, the upcoming elections are anticipated to be closely watched.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, the Lok Sabha elections are spread across the first four phases from April 19 to May 13.

