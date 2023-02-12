'Control Freak Sarkar': Congress puts pressure on BJP after Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament remarks

The Congress maintained its pressure on the government today in response to the deletion of remarks made by senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge in parliament earlier this week. The BJP, it stated, did not want the parliament to run by "agreement, collaboration, and concordance, but through friction, instability, and strife". The party called the government a "control and command freak," claiming that neither leader's remark warranted such a response.

During a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Gandhi and Kharge targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have questioned the Prime Minister's ties to billionaire Gautam Adani, citing his sudden growth in fortunes following the BJP's election victory in 2014.

"There is absolutely nothing which is remotely defamatory or indecent or unparliamentary or undignified in those addresses," senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said today. "Shri Rahul Gandhi and Shri Kharge spoke extremely politely and respectfully and based their addresses on factual narratives. It is amusing and supremely ironical to note that expunged portions even include questions asked!" a statement from him read.

Speaking about the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar as "custodians and defenders of freedom of speech inside the Houses," Singhvi claimed that democracy is fundamentally and irrevocably in danger if "free, frank, and fearless discussion is not allowed to take place within the two Houses of Parliament."

"Parliament can hardly remain the grand inquest of the nation if free speech leading to fearless discussion is throttled," he added in a statement.

For a long time, Congress has accused the government of crony capitalism. After a devastating report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research accused stock manipulation and accounting fraud by Adani's enterprises, the party focused its attention on the government.

The Treasury benches reacted angrily to Gandhi's statements, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to make "wild allegations" and to provide proof of his claims.

A day later, in response to a motion of gratitude to the President's address, Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the UPA, saying it had "bled the country dry" for ten years.

The Adani Group has branded Hindenburg's charges a "malicious blend of selective falsehoods and stale, unsubstantiated and discredited allegations that have been tried and dismissed by India's highest courts".

