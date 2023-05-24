'Count us out': AAP, TMC to boycott new parliament building inauguration

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on May 28, following in the footsteps of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which announced the same earlier.

The political parties are citing President Droupadi Murmu not being invited to the inauguration ceremony as the reason.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh announced the party’s decision on Twitter, stating that the party would boycott the ceremony in protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi not inviting the president. Singh expressed contempt towards the decision not to invite the president, calling it an insult to her.

संसद भवन के उदघाटन समारोह में महामहिम राष्ट्रपति श्रीमती द्रौपदी मूर्मू जी को आमंत्रित न करना उनका घोर अपमान है।

ये भारत के दलित आदिवासी व वंचित समाज का अपमान है।

— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 23, 2023

The AAP MP wrote on Twitter: “Not inviting Her Excellency the President Mrs Draupadi Murmu ji to the inauguration ceremony of the Parliament House is a gross insult to her. This is an insult to the Dalit tribal and deprived society of India. @AamAadmiParty will boycott the inauguration program in protest against Modi ji not inviting His Excellency the President.”

AAP reiterated the stance that had previously been taken by the TMC. Derek O’Brien, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP, had earlier expressed contempt, stating that the ceremony was the Prime Minister’s attempt to make things about himself while having no regard for the traditions and values that lay at the foundations of the parliament.

Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that



— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) May 23, 2023

“Parliament is not just a new building; it is an establishment with old traditions, values, precedents and rules - it is the foundation of Indian democracy. PM Modi doesn’t get that. For him, Sunday’s inauguration of the new building is all about I, ME, MYSELF. So count us out,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja has also said that his party will boycott the ceremony. Congress’s stance remains to be seen, but the party is expected to follow suit.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new parliament building on May 28.