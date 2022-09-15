Delhi free electricity: How to apply for Voluntary Subsidy Scheme?

The Delhi government has said that Delhiites can avail of the free electricity scheme from October only if they opt for it. At present, the subsidy benefits are available by default. The new plan, Voluntary Subsidy Scheme, was announced on Wednesday. From now on, residents will have to apply for the subsidy to continue getting the benefits. The last day to apply for the optional subsidy is September 30, 2022. On Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that subscribers can dial 7011311111 to continue availing of power subsidies in Delhi.

Delhi residents who consume less than 200 units of electricity every month don’t have to pay their electricity bills, while those who consume up to 400 units get a 50% subsidy up to Rs 800 off on their bills.

“You will get subsidy based on which month you are applying for subsidy…If you apply in September, you will get a subsidy from October. Similarly, if you opt for it in October, you will get a subsidy in November. This scheme is valid for one year and it will get renewed every year…All people will get a form along with their electricity bill in their September cycle which one will have to fill if they want to continue to avail the subsidy on electricity,” Kejriwal said.

दिल्ली में अब उन्हीं लोगों को सब्सिडी मिलेगी जो अप्लाई करेंगे



बिजली बिल के साथ एक फॉर्म आएगा। फॉर्म भरकर बिजली दफ़्तर में जमा करवा दें, या फिर 7011311111 पर मिस कॉल दें, आपके वाट्सएप पर एक फॉर्म आएगा, उसे भर दें। 3 दिन के अंदर रजिस्ट्रेशन हो जाएगा और आपकी फ्री बिजली जारी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/1jXQdk210p — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 14, 2022

There are 5,818,231 total electricity connections in Delhi, as per news reports, where the number of subsidised connections is around 4,716,075. The Delhi government provides power subsidies to five categories of consumers — domestic consumers, anti-Sikh riot victims, agricultural consumers, and lawyers whose chambers are within the court complex.

How to apply

Those who have WhatsApp on their phones can follow the following steps to avail the subsidy scheme. They can add 7011311111 to their contact list, and send a 'Hi' to the same number on WhatsApp. Once done, the subscriber has to scan the QR code on the subsidy form attached to their latest BSES bill. After doing this, the subscriber will get a message confirming that the subsidy is active on your electricity bill.

Offline bills

Those who don’t have online access to their electricity bills will receive a letter/consent form attached with their electricity bill for the next two cycles which they have to fill.

They will have to update the mobile number, and voter ID and sign it. Consumer’s name, CA numbers, and addresses will be auto-updated.

Once done, they have to visit the nearest billing centre and submit it to the separate subsidy counter. The bill has to be filled before the next billing cycle.

For e-bill

Those with e-bills would get a hyperlink along with their e-bill. They have to click on the hyperlink, fill in the above-said details, and submit it online.

A separate subsidy section will also be created on the apps of all three discoms, where the consumer can update their subsidy request. After the process, consumers get a receipt stamped by the discoms.

Kejriwal said that the state government will organise awareness camps in each district to help subscribers to understand the process and submit the form. If someone misses filling out the consent form in the next two months, they can apply for a subsidy in October.