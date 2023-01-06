Delhi MCD mayor election today: Fight between AAP, BJP breaks out; here are some key points

A month after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged 134 wards in the polls and wrapped up the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body, the Delhi MCD mayor election are being held today. In the polls, AAP fielded former Delhi University teacher Shelly Oberoi as the mayoral candidate and Aale Mohammad Iqbal as its deputy mayor candidate. On the other hand, BJP nominated Rekha Gupta for the mayor’s post and Kamal Bagri of the BJP.

The first municipal House is being held today after civic polls on December 4. During the House meeting, all newly elected councillors take oaths as the mayor and the deputy mayor get elected.

The event witnessed an altercation when a ruckus broke out between AAP and BJP over who will first take the oath today. While AAP said that as they have a majority, they will take the oath first, the BJP opposed this and said they want to take the oath first and raised slogans.

The mayor of Delhi sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis. The first year is reserved for women, the second for the open category, third for the reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

In total there are 18 members in the standing committee of the MCD. Out of the total, 12 are elected from the zones and six from the House.

A government notification stated, "The mayor so elected will then assume the chair and proceed to conduct the election of the Deputy Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee as required under section 35(1) and 45(1)(i) of the Act respectively."

Standing committee nominations

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra are nominated from BJP for the standing committee post. Aamil Malik of Karawal Nagar ward, Raminder Kaur from Harinagar ward, Mohini Jeenwal of Seemapuri ward and Sarika Chaudhary of Jangpura ward have been nominated from AAP.

Congress said that it will not take part in the city civic body's mayoral election as it has unanimously decided not to support either the Aam Aadmi Party or the BJP in the elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and for the post of the leader of the house in MCD.



