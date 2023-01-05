Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on 1 January 2024, Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday.

Addressing a Jan Vishwas Yatra in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said the Congress had been attacking the BJP over the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which had been on the saffron party's manifesto for decades.

He said in 2019, then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi repeatedly said the BJP would never tell the date when the temple will be constructed. "So, listen Rahul Gandhi, the grand Ram Temple will be ready by 1 January 2024," Shah said.