'Done the right thing': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh backs Centre's stand on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has praised the Narendra Modi-led government's stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said it had done ‘the right thing’. He said the Centre's step of putting India's sovereign and economic interests first was the right approach.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express ahead of the G20 summit, the senior Congress leader said that he was “more optimistic about India’s future than worried”. But he added that optimism is “contingent on India being a harmonious society”.

He also suggested against the use of foreign policy and diplomacy for party or personal politics.

“I believe India has done the right thing in putting our sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace,” he said.

He added that the G20 Summit should not be treated as a forum for settling security-related conflicts and member nations and institutions should focus on policy coordination to tackle climate challenges, inequality, and confidence in global trade.

"While India's standing in the world should rightfully be an issue in domestic politics, it is equally important to exercise restraint in using diplomacy and foreign policy for party or personal politics," he said.

Talking about the challenges before India as it is on the verge of becoming the third largest economy in next five years, Singh said India stands at the precipice of a unique economic opportunity in a changing world order.

"As a peaceful democracy with a large market and abundant human and natural resources, India can rise to become an economic powerhouse of the world in the coming decades through the emphasis on manufacturing and production combined with services. As the world transitions to an environment-friendly development model, it opens new avenues such as green mobility, minerals and clean technologies that India must be ready to capitalise on, which can yield jobs and prosperity to our people."

He further said: "On the whole, I am more optimistic about India's future than worried. However, my optimism is contingent on India being a harmonious society, which is the bedrock for all progress and development. India's innate instinct is to welcome and celebrate diversity which must be preserved," he said.

Speaking about Sino-India relations and tension on the LAC, Singh hoped PM Modi would take all necessary steps to protect India's territorial and sovereign integrity and defuse bilateral tensions.

"It is not right for me to offer advice to the Prime Minister on how to handle complex diplomatic matters. It is unfortunate that Chinese President Xi Jinping has chosen not to attend the G20 summit. I hope and believe the Prime Minister will take all steps necessary to protect India’s territorial and sovereign integrity and defuse bilateral tensions."



Recalling the first Moon mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2008 during his tenure as PM, Singh said the Indian space agency's successful Moon landing in its third mission was a landmark.

"It is a matter of great pride that India’s scientific establishment has once again proved its mettle as being among the best in the world. Our efforts over the last seven decades in promoting scientific temper in society and creating institutions have yielded enormous gains and made us all proud. I am really thrilled that the Chandrayaan mission, which was launched in 2008, has reached new heights by being the first to reach the south pole of the Moon. My heartfelt congratulations to all the women and men in ISRO," he added.

