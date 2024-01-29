Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats across 15 states on February 27; check list of seats, important dates here

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on February 27 across 15 states. The last date for filing nomination papers will be February 15. Polling will be held between 09:00 am and 04:00 pm and counting of votes will also take place on the same day.

The maximum number of seats-- 10-- are from the state of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Maharashtra. Bihar and Maharashtra have six Rajya Sabha seats each.

West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh have five Rajya Sabha seats each, followed by Karnataka with four seats. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan have three seats each. Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have one seat in the Upper House each.

The term of office of the Members of the Council of States elected from states other than Odisha and Rajasthan are set to expire on April 02, 2024. For those elected from Odisha and Rajasthan, the term of office is set to expire on April 03, 2024.

List of Rajya Sabha seats

Name of State Number of members retiring/ seats Andhra Pradesh 3 Bihar 6 Chhattisgarh 1 Gujarat 4 Haryana 1 Himachal Pradesh 1 Karnataka 4 Madhya Pradesh 5 Maharashtra 6 Telangana 3 Uttar Pradesh 10 Uttarakhand 1 West Bengal 5 Odisha 3 Rajasthan 3

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: List of important dates

1. Issue of notification: February 08, 2024 (Thursday)

2. Last date of making nominations: February 15, 2024 (Thursday)

3. Scrutiny of nominations: February 16, 2024 (Friday)

4. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: February 20, 2024

5. Date of poll: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday)

6. Hours of polling: 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

7. Counting of votes: February 27, 2024 (Tuesday) at 05:00 pm

8. Date before which election shall be completed: February 29, 2024 (Thursday)

(With inputs from Aishwarya Paliwal)

