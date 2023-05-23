Ex-Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi hospitalised due to brain tumour complications

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Monday. He was hospitalised due to some complications from brain tumour.

As per the statement by PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Center, Joshi was taken to hospital in an emergency in a semi-coma.

Hospital said that the former Maharashtra CM is stable but needs critical management.

"Mr Manohar Joshi, Ex CM Maharashtra has been admitted at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, on May 22nd, in an emergency in semicoma, breathing on his own, not on ventilator. He has complications from a brain tumour. He is currently in the ICU, being managed medically. He is stable, but continues to need critical management," the PD Hinduja Hospital said in a media statement

Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi admitted due to complications from a brain tumour, is stable, but continues to need critical management: PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/pWkY1O2Mo8 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and wife Rashmi visited Manohar Joshi at the hospital on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Manohar Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated. Uddhav Thackeray reaches the Hospital to meet him. pic.twitter.com/iqBJge6wQU — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

Manohar Joshi was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999. He was also the Speaker of Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004. Although he is a veteran leader, Joshi has been away from politics for quite some time.

Joshi was also a close associate of Balasaheb Thackeray and one of the prominent leaders of the Shiv Sena. He is the only Indian politician to be elected to all of the four legislatures

He also served as the Mayor of Mumbai from 1976 to 1977. He was elected to Legislative Assembly from a Shiv Sena ticket in 1990.

Joshi also served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004 during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration.

