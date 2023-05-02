‘Factually wrong, incorrect’: Raghav Chadha on news reports of ED naming him as an accused 

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said in a statement that news articles suggesting that he has been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are factually wrong and incorrect. He also said such stories are likely a “part of malicious propaganda” to malign his reputation and credibility.

Chadha said in his statement posted on Twitter: "News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate are factually wrong, incorrect and appears to be part of a malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility. I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by the Enforcement Directorate".

He further explained that the complaint names him as an attendee to a meeting though the basis of making allegations is not clear. The AAP MP also requested media houses and publications "not to cause any incorrect reporting" and warned of legal action if they fail to do so.

News reports stating that I have been named as an accused by ED are false and malicious. I request the media to refrain from malicious reportage and issue a clarification failing which I’ll be forced to take legal action.



My statement. pic.twitter.com/CA4UYRrclp — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 2, 2023

Chadha was referring to media reports stating he was a part of the meeting related to the Delhi liquor policy that took place at Manish Sisodia's residence. Earlier in the day, media outlets reported that the ED named Raghav Chadha in its second supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case.

These reports suggested that Manish Sisodia's former secretary C Arvind told the central agency that Chadha was also present at a meeting held at the former deputy CM's residence. The meeting was also attended by Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, an accused in the case, Vijay Nair and several others from the Punjab Excise Department, as per C Arvind.

