Former PM Manmohan Singh attends Delhi Services Bill discussion in Rajya Sabha on wheelchair, war of words erupts between BJP, Cong

Former PM Manmohan Singh’s presence at the crucial discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, has triggered a war of words among the political parties.

The bill, which Home Minister Amit Shah tabled, empowers the Centre to make rules in connection with the affairs of the government of Delhi, including the functions, terms, and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

The draft legislation on Delhi services was passed by the Parliament on Monday after the Rajya Sabha secured its passage by a comfortable margin. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha last week.

Opposition parties, who are part of the new I.N.D.I.A alliance, had opposed the bill. Earlier, the Congress party had issued a three-line whip for its MPs, urging them to be present in the Rajya Sabha. "Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow, i.e. Monday, August 7, 2023," Congress stated in a notification of August 4, which was made public on Sunday.

Singh, 90, came to the Parliament in a wheelchair to participate in the discussion on Monday. His presence was widely appreciated as many celebrity MPs missed the crucial session.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha wrote on X (formally Twitter): “Today, in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh stood as a beacon of integrity and came especially to vote against the black ordinance. His unwavering commitment to democracy and the Constitution is a profound inspiration. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to him for his invaluable support.”

Following this, there was a political debate between Congress and BJP on social media.

Criticising Congress for bringing in Singh despite his falling health, the BJP wrote in Hindi, “The country will remember, this madness of the Congress! Even in such a critical health condition, Congress kept a former Prime Minister seated in a wheelchair in the Parliament late at night, all just to sustain their dishonest alliance! Extremely shameful!”

Replying to the comment, Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of Congress social media and digital platforms, said: “This dedication towards democracy of the doctor sahab is a testament to his faith in the Constitution of this country. Even if the BJP has pushed its elders into a mental coma, they remain our inspiration, our courage. Tell your master to learn something - don't become a deserter.”

Besides Singh, an ailing Sibhu Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha was also present in the House to go against the bill.

The Delhi Services Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha late on Monday after it was approved by 131 MPs vs 102 MPs during the voting. BJD and YSR Congress Party backed the government during the voting.

A large number of Twitter users too applauded the determination of Singh towards his work.

“At 90, the King Dr. Manmohan Singh has come to Parliament to vote against Govt of NCT bill as per whip issued by Party. India will forever remain indebted to Dr. Manmohan Singh and his contributions towards building a self reliant economically strong India," tweeted one user.

Another user said Singh had more attendance than celebrity MPs such as Kirron Kher, Sunny Deol.

