Goa to see hung assembly, Congress alliance to get highest seats: Axis My India exit poll

Goa is expected to see a hung assembly with no party or alliance getting a majority in the 40-member assembly, the India Today - Axis My India exit poll predicted.



The alliance of Congress and Goa Forward Party (GFP) is predicted to win 15-20 seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to win 14-18 seats.



The alliance of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is predicted to end at the third spot bagging 2-5 seats while others are expected to win 0-4 seats.



Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, exuded confidence and said that BJP will come back to power in the state. "BJP will get 18-22 seats in Goa and will form the government. Our priority is to complete infrastructure projects of our double engine government," he told news agency ANI.



Goa had registered a 78.94 per cent polling turnout. Besides Congress and BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, TMC, MGP, Shiv Sena, NCP, Revolutionary Goans, Goencho Swabhimaan Party and Jai Mahabharat Party are in the fray.



The prominent candidates include CM Sawant, leader of opposition Digambar Kamat of Congress, former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.



The voting for Assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- was held between February 10 and March 7.

Voting for the seventh and final phase in 54 seats in UP's Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra was conducted on Monday.



The results for all five states will be declared on March 10.

