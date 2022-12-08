Gujarat Election Results 2022: BJP claims victory on seats it had never won before

The BJP has won seats in its resounding victory in Gujarat that neither the party nor its previous incarnation, Jana Sangh, had ever won – not even when Narendra Modi was the state's chief minister.



Borsad (in the Anand district), Jhagadia (in Bharuch), Vyara (in Tipi), Garbada (in Dahod), Mahudha (in Kheda), Anklav (in Anand), and Danilimda first (Ahmedabad district) are some of the constituencies, where BJP swept the polls and got good number of votes.



The following was posted on the Election Commission of India's website at 4 pm on Thursday, when vote counting was still on.



BORASAD: Solanki Ramanbhai Bhikhabhai of the BJP defeated Parmar Rajendrasinh Dhirsinh of the Congress by 11,165 votes.



MAHUDHA: Sanjaysinh Vijaysinh Mahida of the BJP defeated Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Parmar of the Congress by 25,689 votes.



JHAGADIA: Riteshkumar Ramanbhai Vasava (Kalabhai) of the BJP was 23,500 votes ahead of Independent candidate Chhotubhai Amarsinh Vasava.



VYARA: Kokani Mohanbhai Dhedabhai of the BJP was leading AAP's Bipinchandra Khushalbhai Chaudhari by 22,120 votes.



GARBADA: Bhabhor Mahendrabhai Rameshbhai of the BJP defeated Chandrikaben Chhaganbhai Bariya of the Congress by 27,825 votes.



ANKLAV: Amit Chavda of the Congress was leading BJP's Gulabsinh Ratansinh Padhiyar by only 2,729 votes.



DANILIMDA: Shailesh Manubhai Parmar of the Congress Party defeated Nareshbhai Shankarbhai Vyas (Satish Vyas) of the Congress Party by 13,487 votes.



BHILODA RARE TOO

Bhiloda (Aravalli district) was a seat won by the BJP only once, in 1995. When this report was filed, the BJP's PC Baranda was leading the AAP's Rupsibhai Babubhai Bhagora by 29,478 votes in Bhiloda.



Assembly seats such as Khedbrahma (Sabarkantha district), Danta (Banaskantha district), Jasdan (Rajkot district), and Dhoraji (Rajkot district) have only been won by the BJP on a few occasions, and only in bypolls after the mid-2000s.

JASDAN: Kunvarjibhai Mohanbhai Bavaliya of the BJP defeated Tejasbhai Bhikhabhai Gajipara of the AAP by 16,172 votes.



DHORAJI: Dr. Mahendrabhai Padalia of the BJP defeated Congress' Lalit Vasoya by 12,248 votes.



KHEDBRAHMA: Dr.Tushar Amarsinh Chaudhary of the Congress was leading BJP's Ashvin Kotval by only 2,048 votes.



DANTA: Kantibhai Kalabhai Kharadi of the Congress Party was leading the BJP's Parghi Latubhai Chandabhai by 7,182 votes.