'Hindi speakers from UP, Bihar clean toilets in Tamil Nadu': DMK's Dayanidhi Maran sparks row

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran sparked a row after he said Hindi speakers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who come to Tamil Nadu do menial jobs like construction work or cleaning roads and toilets.

A clip of the DMK MP's remark has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the clip, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated, "Once again an attempt to play the Divide & Rule card."

“First Rahul Gandhi insulted North Indian voters. Then Revanth Reddy abused Bihar DNA. Then DMK MP Senthil Kumar said “Gaumutra states”. Now Dayanidhi Maran insults Hindi speakers and North. Abusing Hindus/Sanatan, then playing divide and rule card is DNA of INDI. Will Nitish Kumar, Tejaswi Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Congress, SP Akhilesh Yadav all pretend that this isn’t happening? When will they take a stand?,” the BJP leader posted on X.

Once again an attempt to play the Divide & Rule card



First Rahul Gandhi insulted North Indian voters



Then Revanth Reddy abused Bihar DNA



Then DMK MP Senthil Kumar said “Gaumutra states”



Now Dayanidhi Maran insults Hindi speakers and North



Abusing Hindus / Sanatan, then… https://t.co/tYWnIAsnvK pic.twitter.com/8Krb1KmPEP — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 23, 2023

Maran's remarks comes a few days after DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S sparked a controversy with his remarks in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Tamil Nadu leader, while mocking the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s recent wins in state assembly elections, made derogatory remarks targetted at Hindi heartland states.

"The power of the BJP is in winning elections in mainly in Hindi heartland states. You cannot come to South India," he said. The exact remark by Senthilkumar that sparked a row was expunged from the Parliament records.

His comments came days after the BJP gained a massive win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.

In another instance, after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assumed office, an old video of him resurfaced in which he commented on his opponent and former CM K Chandrashekar Rao saying the latter's "DNA is from Bihar".

Also Read: ISRO plans to launch India’s first International Space Station by 2028, says S Somanath

Also Read: I-T Dept notifies ITR forms 1, 4 for FY24; last date to file July 31, 2024