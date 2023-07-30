'How many runs has your son scored?': Tamil Nadu minister takes a jibe at Amit Shah on Jay Shah's position at BCCI

Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday took a sharp dig at Home Minister Amit Shah. The incident occurred when Stalin questioned the credentials of Shah's son, Jay Shah, who holds the position of secretary at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The verbal jousting began when Amit Shah, during a political event in Rameswaram, accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party, led by Udhayanidhi's father Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, of promoting dynastic politics. Shah labeled DMK as a 'dynasty party,' implying that positions of power within the party were being handed down within family lines.

In response to these allegations, Udhayanidhi Stalin, while addressing the new office bearers of the DMK youth wing in Chennai, defended his political journey. He emphasized that he had earned his position as an MLA through an electoral contest and was subsequently appointed as a minister.

Stalin then turned the tables on Shah, questioning the basis of Jay Shah's appointment as the BCCI secretary. "Amit Shah has said that our party leaders aim to make me the Chief Minister. But, I want to ask Amit Shah, how did your son become the secretary of BCCI?" he asked. He further probed, "How many cricket matches did he play and how many runs did he score?" demanding an answer from the Home Minister.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah recently launched BJP's 6-month-long 'En Mann, En Makkal' padyatra in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai will lead the yatra and will cover all 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state.

