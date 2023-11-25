Hyderabad: No decision on halal ban by Centre yet, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Centre had not taken any decision to put a ban on the sale of "halal-certified" products, India Today reported.

"There's no decision to put a ban on halal by the Union government yet," the report quoted him as saying. He made these remarks while addressing media persons in Hyderabad.

His remarks come days after the Uttar Pradesh government issued an order banning the sale of halal-certified products. The order was issued on November 18 and called for implementation with immediate effect.

A meeting was held between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior officials, following which the decision was taken.

Earlier, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) team conducted a raid on Sahara Mall in Lucknow after the ban.

The team examined various kinds of Halal-certified products being sold at the mall, including cold drinks, meat and dry fruits, India Today reported. Following the raid, the FSDA registered a case against eight companies.

The Uttar Pradesh government banned the production, storage, distribution and sale of food products with halal certification with immediate effect on Saturday, while exempting products manufactured for export.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government alleged that "malicious attempts" to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate not only seek "unfair financial benefits", but also form part of a "pre-planned strategy to sow class hatred, create divisions in the society and weaken the country" by "anti-national elements".

The government said strict legal measures would be taken against any individual or firm engaged in the production, storage, distribution, buying, and selling of halal-certified medicines, medical devices, and cosmetics within Uttar Pradesh.

"Unrestrained propaganda is being disseminated within a particular section of society to discourage the use of products lacking a halal certificate," the statement said, adding that this harms the business interests of other communities.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath)

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh orders immediate ban on Halal-certified food and medicines