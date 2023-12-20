'If a citizen of ours has done anything...': PM Modi reacts to US' allegations amid Khalistani row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday responded to the US' claims that an Indian national allegedly had a role in a plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The Prime Minister said in an interview with The Financial Times that the diplomatic ties between India and the US would not be impacted due to "few incidents". He added that India is ready to "look into it" and that its commitment is to the rule of the law.

In November this year, federal prosecutors in the US charged Nikhil Gupta, a 52-year-old Indian national with his alleged participation in a plot to kill the Khalistani terrorist. As per US authorities, Nikhil Gupta worked together with an Indian government employee in the alleged plot.

The US Justice Department claimed that Gupta, an unidentified Indian government employee allegedly recruited Gupta to hire a hitman to allegedly assassinate Pannun, who holds a dual citizenship of the US and Canada. India designated Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as a terrorist in 2020.

"I don't think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries," he said. He also added that security and cooperation on counter-terrorism are among the key pillars of the India-US relationship.

Modi further stated that the government will "look into" any evidence presented to substantiate this allegation. "If a citizen of ours has done anything good or bad, we are ready to look into it. Our commitment is to the rule of law," the Prime Minister stated.

He also raised concerns about the activities of extremist groups in the abroad. He said that these groups engaged in intimidation and incited violence "under the guise of freedom of expression".

The US' allegations of Indian involvement in a foiled plot to murder Pannun came months after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that Canadian authorities were investigating whether New Delhi "agents" were behind the killing of separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

Meanwhile, Pannun recently threatened to attack India's Parliament on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack. While commenting on this threat, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that he does not want to amplify extremists who make such threats for media coverage.

"We do take threats seriously. We are caught in a bind here. I don't want to amplify too much credence to search for extremists who make threats and get a lot of coverage. We have taken up this matter with the US and Canadian authorities. Extremists and terrorists have the tendency to want media coverage on an issue," Bagchi said at the time.

(With agency inputs)