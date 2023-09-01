'Impossible for BJP to win as INDIA alliance represents...': Rahul Gandhi at Oppn meet in Mumbai

Speaking at the joint press conference of INDIA bloc on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that it would be 'impossible' for the BJP to win the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections if the Opposition stays united.

“This stage represents 60 per cent of the Indian population. If the parties on this stage unite, it is impossible for the BJP to win an election,” Rahul Gandhi said in Mumbai.

Gandhi also appealed to the opposition leaders to “come together in the most efficient way possible”.

The Congress leader also commented on the major decisions taken during the two-day meeting of the INDIA bloc. Gandhi said that two “big steps” have been taken which includes the formation of a 14-member central coordination committee. The other big decision taken is to “expedite all seat-sharing discussions and decisions and make them happen as soon as possible”.

The 14-member Coordination Committee and Election Strategy Committee includes KC Venugopal (INC), Sharad Pawar (NCP), TR Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (SS-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Raghav Chadha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JDU), D Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP), one more member from CPI(M) to also be announced.

The Wayanad MP also said he is 'confident' that the INDIA alliance will defeat the ruling BJP.

“The real work in this alliance is the relationships that are forged between the leaders of this alliance. I can say with confidence that these two meetings have done a huge amount in building rapport between all the leaders and ensuring that all of us work together as one,” Gandhi said while thanking the coalition leaders.

“I can see that there is flexibility among all the leaders in the way we approach things. There are differences, of course, but I am extremely impressed by the way those differences are minimised and ironed out,” he added.

Slamming the Central government, Gandhi said that the INDIA bloc will 'demonstrate' and prove the 'corruption' of the ruling party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The nexus between the Prime Minister and a particular businessman is there for every single person to see,” Congress leader said while commenting on the fresh allegations made against the Adani Group.

“I mentioned yesterday that the G20 is taking place and it's important for India's credibility that the Prime Minister makes his position clear and begins an enquiry into what happened to Mr Adani,” he added.

The Congress MP also accused the central government of extracting money from the poor and distributing it among a limited number of people. He said that the Opposition will once again involve the farmers and workers in the country's progress.

“The idea behind PM Modi's government is to extract money from the poor people of this country and transfer it to a limited few. So we are going to propose a clear set of ideas that will once again involve the poor people, the farmers, the workers in the progress of this country,” Gandhi said.

The meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday was the third joint meeting of the INDIA bloc. The first meeting was held in Pune while the second took place in Bengaluru where the name of the alliance was announced.