‘It rose because of his father's legacy’: Revanth Reddy takes dig at KTR ahead of Telangana poll results

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday dismissed comparisons between himself and Telangana Minister KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. While speaking to India Today, Reddy asserted that the real competition is with KCR himself and other major contenders.

Reddy drew a distinction between his own merit-based rise in politics and KTR's alleged reliance on his father's legacy. He pointed out that KTR belongs to the management or NRI quota, implying that he gained access to opportunities through his family connections rather than his own merit.

"KTR rose because of his father's legacy and not because of his struggles. So, the real competition is with his father KCR and other major contenders," he told India Today.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy expressed his optimism about the party's performance in the recently concluded Telangana assembly election. He asserted that the party is poised to secure over 80 seats, surpassing the India Today-Axis My India exit poll's prediction of a Congress sweep with 63-73 seats.



"My prediction is 80+. The number is going to increase," Revanth Reddy said.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a resounding victory for the Congress party in the recently concluded Telangana assembly election. The poll forecasts that the Congress will secure 63 to 73 seats in the 119-member assembly, while the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is expected to lose its majority, with a projected seat share of 34 to 44 seats.

A voter turnout of 70.60 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

The polling in all the 119 assembly segments began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements. It concluded at 4 pm in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected constituencies, while in the rest 106 others, people could vote till 5 pm.

