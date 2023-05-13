Karnataka Election Results 2023: How to watch live streaming on AajTak and India Today

Counting of votes for the Karnataka Elections 2023, which took place on May 10 (Wednesday) is currently underway. The counting began at 8 am in 36 centers across the state amid elaborate security arrangements in place.

The State registered a record turnout of 73.19 per cent in the voting on May 10 for the 224-member Assembly.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted a clear majority for the Congress with 122-140 seats in the 224-member assembly and has given the BJP 62-80 seats. The survey has given 20-25 seats to the JD(S), the third major player in the race.

The term of the 224-member Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

Karnataka Election Results 2023

In the 2023 elections, Karnataka witnessed yet another three-cornered electoral contest this time as well, with a direct fight between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) in most of the constituencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has also fielded candidates. Also, there were some smaller parties in the fray in a few constituencies.

