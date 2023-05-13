Shiggaon Election Result 2023: Basavaraj Bommai wins, defeats Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan by over 35,000 votes

Karnataka, Shiggaon Elections Result 2023: The incumbent Chief Minister of Karnataka and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who was seeking re-election for the fourth consecutive time, has won from the Shiggaon constituency.

Bommai defeated Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan by over 35,000 votes, having a vote share of 54.95 per cent, according to the ECI data.

Earlier, Bommai conceded defeat after Congress took a lead on more than half of the seats in Karnataka Assembly Elections. He said BJP has not been able to make the mark, in spite of a lot of efforts put in by everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the workers.

Bommai said BJP will do a detailed analysis once the results come. "We will take these results in our stride and will reorganise the party and come back during Lok Sabha elections."

Shiggaon in Haveri district saw a battle between Sashidhar Yaligar from JD(S), Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from Congress, and BJP's strongman Basavaraj Bommai. The contest in the Shiggaon constituency was watched keenly as it is a strong foothold of incumbent Basavaraj Bommai, the sitting chief minister of the state.

Bommai has won from the seat three consecutive times -- 2008, 2013 as well as in 2018. In 2018, Bommai won the seat by defeating Congress' Sayed Azeempeer Khadri with a margin of over 9,000 votes. Bommai defeated Khadri by a margin of about 9,500 votes in 2013 and about 12,862 votes in 2008.

This time, CM Bommai expected that the BJP will be winning the Karnataka Assembly elections with a comfortable majority and return to power.

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka CM had earlier struck back at corruption accusations aimed at the BJP, pointing toward the 60 cases filed against the former CM and others.

“Congress track record about corruption - a lot of people are out on bail. There are corruption charges and more than 60 cases have been filed with Lokayukta against former CM and others. What do they talk about corruption?” the CM had said.

His comments came in response to a statement made by Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar where the latter asked the youth of Karnataka to vote for change after seeing the soaring prices and corruption plaguing the state.

