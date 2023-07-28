Karnataka toilet video scandal: BJP worker arrested for a tweet criticising CM Siddaramaiah

A BJP worker was arrested and later released on bail on Friday after posting a tweet criticising Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his family in relation to the Udupi case.

In the Udupi case, three students were suspended from a medical college for allegedly recording videos of their fellow student in the washroom.

The BJP worker, Shakunthala, shared a screenshot of a tweet by Karnataka Congress and accused the ruling party of downplaying the incident as "child's play". She also made a personal attack on Siddaramaiah, questioning how he would have reacted if his family members were involved.

An FIR was filed against Shakunthala based on a complaint filed by an individual named Hanamantray at the High Grounds Police Station.

The Udupi case involves allegations that three students placed video cameras in women's washrooms to secretly record their fellow student showering or using the toilets. The police have denied any communal angle in the case after an activist, Rashmi Samant tweeted about the incident

Following her tweet, Shakunthala told India Today that the police visited her home to "intimidate" her for the tweet.

The BJP accused the Congress government of "intimidation and harassment against Hindus for standing against institutional persecution." The Karnataka BJP stated that the Siddaramaiah government targeted an Indian citizen for tweeting about the Udupi students' actions, which allegedly involved secretly recording videos of their Hindu classmates.

"On the instruction of Jihadi elements, the Siddaramaiah govt has unleashed its police force to target an Indian citizen for tweeting about the students Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz and Aliya, who secretly placed cameras to record videos of their Hindu classmates," the Karnataka BJP said in a tweet.

