Kodangal Assembly Election Result 2023: Congress' Revanth Reddy takes lead in early trends

Congress' Revanth Reddy is leading from the Kodangal assembly seat. He had lost the same seat to Patnam Narender Reddy of the ruling BRS. This time, Revanth was hopeful of turning the polls around in Telangana's Kodangal as K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rule in the constituency reportedly led to much dissatisfaction.

Farmers in rain-fed areas of Kodangal, located in Vikarabad district, feel discriminated against even after nine years of the BRS rule as they are totally dependent on underground borewells and nature to cultivate their crops, reported PTI recently.

Known to be a pro-farmer government, the BRS is facing agrarian dissent in the constituency. The two burning issues have provided enough fodder for Congress to raise the poll pitch in a two-way tight contest with disenchanted people keen to vote for a change to get water and jobs. Reddy is contesting against CM KCR at Kamareddy.

In 2018, Patnam Narender Reddy of BRS won Kodangal seat for the first time defeating two-time TDP MLA Revanth Reddy by a margin of 9,319 votes. Patnam Narender Reddy secured 48.78 per cent of the total votes polled.

According to the latest figures from the Election Commission, Kodangal has 2.36 lakh voters.

Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has announced setting up of an IT park and industry to create job opportunities for unemployed educated youth from this constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress took six guarantee schemes to voters and convincing them that it will implement all the promises like it has been done in neighbouring Karnataka. BJP candidate Bantu Ramesh Kumar is also in the fray.

The Congress is likely to score a spectacular win in Telangana, preventing a record third term for K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll. The party is predicted to win 63–73 seats while the ruling BRS is likely to get 34–44 seats in the 119 assemblies where the polling was held.

The Congress is predicted to win 42 per cent of the votes while the BRS will likely see a 36 per cent vote share.

A voter turnout of 71.34 per cent was recorded in elections to the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday which passed off peacefully, barring a few minor incidents.

