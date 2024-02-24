Lok Sabha elections 2024: AAP, Congress seal deal for Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Goa

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress have formally announced a seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The Congress party will contest three seats as per the agreement with the other partners in the INDIA bloc. The AAP will field candidates from East, West and South Delhi, in addition to New Delhi, while Congress will contest from North West and North East Delhi, and Chandi Chowk.

The AAP will contest Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat. In Haryana, the Congress will fight in nine Lok Sabha constituencies while one seat from Kurukshetra has been given to AAP.

The Congress will go solo in Chandigarh and the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa. No seat-sharing deal was announced for Punjab. Earlier, AAP had said it would contest in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies there.

Congress said the seat-sharing deal was announced to 'save democracy in the country'.

"The AAP and Congress have finalised the seat-sharing agreement. In Delhi, the AAP and Congress will contest on four and three seats, respectively. In Haryana, the AAP will contest one seat, while the Congress will contest on rest of the nine seats. In Gujarat, the AAP will contest on two seats, while the Congress will contest on rest of the seats," says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on seat-sharing agreement.

VIDEO | "The AAP and Congress have finalised the seat-sharing agreement. In Delhi, the AAP and Congress will contest on four and three seats, respectively. In Haryana, the AAP will contest one seat, while the Congress will contest on rest of the nine seats. In Gujarat, the AAP… pic.twitter.com/qqx5PwMQcK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2024

On Friday, Congress and Samajwadi Party sealed the UP deal. The Congress will contest 17 of the state's 80 seats and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (and regional allies) the other 63. This was INDIA Bloc's first major seat-share contract.