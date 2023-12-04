Mahua Moitra ‘cash-for-query’ row: Ethics panel report scheduled for Monday yet to be tabled

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee report on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and whether she should be expelled for the ‘cash for query’ case was scheduled to be tabled in the House on Monday but was not tabled till around 1pm when the House adjourned for lunch. Several Opposition MPs expressed surprise and questioned why the report was not tabled as scheduled to be presented after the Question Hour.

Once the House assembled at noon, three reports on bills seeking to replace criminal laws were presented but Kirit Solanki who was presiding over the proceedings skipped mentioning the report listed as item number five in the list of business for Monday.

Mahua Moitra told reporters that TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyaya asked the Chair why the item was not taken up, as did Congress' K Suresh and the RSP's N K Premchandran, but received no reply.

Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that there must have been some reason that forced them to not table the report on Monday. He said the item should be taken up later or tomorrow.

“They printed it as item number five. I don't know much about Parliament procedure, they know everything... As far as I know, if it is item no five, it should be read at least...Let's see when they bring it,” said Mahua Moitra, adding that she would comment on the report once it is tabled.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “The item of filing of the Ethics Committee report was skipped when they laid papers on the table... We have a number of very fundamental questions about this... In any procedure involving expulsion, there has to be the opportunity for cross-examination of witnesses for all sides to be heard... If an MP criticises the government on the grounds that have not been substantiated and on the basis of charges that would not stand up in any court of law, then we have real trouble with how the parliamentary system is working... I am hopeful that the government is rethinking it..."

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said that he does not know what is in the report by believes that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury leaked it. “I don't know how was the report leaked, I think Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury leaked it…,” referring to concerns flagged by TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien over the leak of the ethics panel’s report in the media before it was tabled in the House.

Six members of the panel had voted in favour of the report, while four members belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes. The opposition members called the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence".

Mahua Moitra will be expelled if the House votes in favour of the panel’s recommendation.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to continue till December 22.

