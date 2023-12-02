scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
'Cash-for-query' case: Congress' Adhir seeks review of Parl panel processes on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Feedback

'Cash-for-query' case: Congress' Adhir seeks review of Parl panel processes on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Mahua Moitra in the ‘cash-for-query’ case will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 4.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, accepted the report against the Trinamool MP on November 9. The Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, accepted the report against the Trinamool MP on November 9.
SUMMARY
  • Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking for a comprehensive review of parliamentary committee processes involved in the expulsion of Mahua Moitra.
  • Chowdhury had written a letter to the committee citing concerns regarding the scrutiny and transparency of the Ethics Committee's proceedings.
  • Chowdhury, who is also chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, said the views expressed by him are in his personal capacity.

'Cash-for-query' case: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asking for a comprehensive review of parliamentary committee processes involved in the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in connection with the "cash-for-query" case. 

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is scheduled to be tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on December 4 during the Winter Session, PTI reported on Friday. The Ethics Committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar, accepted the report against the Trinamool MP on November 9.

Chowdhury had written a letter to the committee citing concerns regarding the scrutiny and transparency of the Ethics Committee's proceedings. In this letter, he highlighted potential ambiguities in the roles of the Privileges and Ethics Committees and the absence of clear guidelines for penal powers.

"The Dubai based businessman who purportedly had access to the “log-in credentials” of the Member, Ms. Mahua Moitra to the Lok Sabha Portal and was placing questions on her behalf was, as per reports, possibly not called by the committee for deposing. It is also not clearly known as to why the businessman chose to turn against the Member despite his interests apparently being served by way of posing questions by using the Log in credentials," the letter read.

He further wrote: "Accepting gifts and giving gifts, which may appear to be expensive depending on the yardstick applied is a common social practice and it would be extremely difficult to link or attribute accepting gifts to be a money trial for deriving favours."

Chowdhury, who is a MP from Berhampore, West Bengal, also questioned the unprecedented recommendation of expulsion, citing its gravity and far-reaching implications.

“Expulsion from Parliament, you will agree Sir, is an extremely serious punishment and has very wide ramifications,” he said.

Chowdhury, who is also chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, added that the views expressed by him are in his personal capacity.

In response, Moitra dismissed the decision as a "prefixed match by a kangaroo court" and deemed it a "death of parliamentary democracy."

Last month, CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry against Moitra on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. 

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. If enough prima facie material is found during the PE, the CBI can convert it into an FIR.

Also read: Cash-for-query' case: Congress' Adhir seeks review of Parl panel processes on Mahua Moitra's expulsion

Published on: Dec 02, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement