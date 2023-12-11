Mahua Moitra moves Supreme Court to challenge expulsion as Lok Sabha MP

TMC leader Mahua Moitra has approached the Supreme Court challenging her expulsion as a Lok Sabha MP in connection with the 'cash-for-query' case. The move comes after Moitra was expelled on December 8 following the adoption of the Ethics Committee's report, which held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Moitra has vehemently denied the allegations, criticizing the ethics panel for "acting without proof" and accused it of becoming a "weapon" against the Opposition. She alleges that the Ethics Committee's report "broke every rule in the book." The TMC leader represented Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

The TMC leader represented Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Moitra's expulsion was based on allegations raised by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused the TMC of receiving cash and gifts from Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. The BJP MP cited advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai's letter, which claimed "irrefutable evidence" of the alleged exchange between Moitra and Hiranandani. Hiranandani submitted a letter before the ethics committee, asserting that Moitra shared her Parliamentary login ID and password for him to "post questions on her behalf."

In response to her expulsion, Moitra criticized the ethics panel, claiming it acted without allowing her to defend herself. She asserted that the committee's report "broke every rule in the book," raising concerns about procedural fairness and the handling of sensitive information. Moitra contended that she was not given an opportunity to cross-examine her estranged partner and Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, as well as BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who leveled the 'cash-for-query' allegations against her.

Moitra had appeared before the ethics committee on November 2 but walked out along with other Opposition leaders, objecting to the nature of the questions posed to her. She accused the committee's chairman of asking "personal questions," questioning the fairness of the proceedings. Despite her objections, the panel adopted its report on the allegations, leading to Moitra's expulsion as a Lok Sabha MP.

