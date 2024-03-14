Mamata Banerjee suffers head injury in mishap in Kolkata, taken to hospital: TMC

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee suffered a major injury in an accident in Kolkata, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) said on Thursday. Party sources said Banerjee met with an accident at home and then rushed to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital. The ruling party shared photos of Banerjee on a hospital bed with a deep cut on her forehead.

Taking to X, the part announced: "Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers."

Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury.

Please keep her in your prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/gqLqWm1HwE — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024

A hospital official said the 69-year-old politician slipped and hit her head on a furniture at her home, after she came back from an event in Ballygunge in south Kolkata, Hindustan Times reported.