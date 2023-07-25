Manipur violence: Opposition MPs hold overnight sit-in protest in Parliament premises

A group of Opposition MPs from the newly-formed INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) sat in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Parliament House through Monday night, reiterating calls for debate on the Manipur crisis. These members also opposed the suspension of Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

The newly-formed Opposition group has been asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a statement on the issue of over two-month-long ethnic violence in Manipur. Many leaders have submitted adjournment notices demanding a full-fledged discussion on the matter.

Amid this, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for repeatedly "violating" the directives of the Chair while protesting on the Manipur issue.

Leaders from Opposition parties, including those from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC), held placards that read 'India for Manipur', and staged a protest through the night on Monday.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale said the Opposition MPs held a sit-in protest in "solidarity" with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended for the remaining duration of the Monsoon session for "merely asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to address the Manipur violence issue in Parliament on Monday.

"We, MPs, from across parties of Team INDIA took turns to sit together in solidarity with AAP MP Sanjay Singh through the entire night after he was shockingly and unfairly suspended merely for asking PM Modi to discuss Manipur in Parliament," he said, taking to X (formerly Twitter).

He added, "We all stand united in ensuring justice for Manipur & we will keep demanding that PM Modi feels an iota of shame & speaks up about the carnage happening under his party’s govt in Manipur."

We MPs from across parties of Team INDIA took turns to sit together in solidarity with @AamAadmiParty MP @SanjayAzadSln through the entire night after he was shockingly & unfairly suspended merely for asking PM Modi to discuss Manipur in Parliament.



pic.twitter.com/SQS1wSzs3J — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) July 25, 2023

Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh also shared a picture of himself sitting in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside Parliament.

Since the Monsoon session began on July 20, little work has been done in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding PM Modi to speak about the Manipur crisis in the House. This came against the backdrop of a viral video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur's Kangpokpi district that surfaced online, triggering a nationwide outrage.

Ahead of the session, PM Modi assured the nation that those guilty will not be spared and law will take its own course. "I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

The video, from May 4 (a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state), showed the two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked and groped by a group of men. They were marched towards a paddy field, where one of them was allegedly gang-raped.

The Manipur Police have so far arrested six people in connection with the incident.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several were injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

