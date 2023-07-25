Weather Update: IMD warns of very heavy rainfall in THESE states till July 28. Check details here  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states of India till July 28. The weather office predicted heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy downpour in parts of Telangana on July 25 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Odisha, coastal Karnataka, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on the same day.

The Met Department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and north interior Karnataka on July 25.

Parts of Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers on July 26. Heavy to very heavy rain showers are also likely to prevail in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Karnataka on Wednesday.

The weather office has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on July 27.

Isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, west Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Rayalaseema, Kerala, Mahe and north interior Karnataka are also expected to witness heavy rainfall on July 26.

Similar weather conditions are also likely to prevail in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on July 27.

For July 28, the weather office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and central Maharashtra. Heavy rainfall has been predicted in parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Telangana, coastal Karnataka, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

