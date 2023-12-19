scorecardresearch
'Many doubts on EVMs': INDIA alliance passes resolution, proposes THIS change in VVPAT

Feedback

The resolution on EVM was passed during the fourth meeting held in Delhi The resolution on EVM was passed during the fourth meeting held in Delhi

The INDIA alliance parties on Tuesday passed a resolution, demanding 100 per cent counting of VVPAT slips. The resolution also suggested that instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice.

The resolution, which was passed during the fourth meeting held in Delhi, states that the opposition parties have submitted a detailed memorandum to the Election Commission with several specific questions on the design and operation of the EVMs. "Unfortunately, the ECI has been reluctant to meet a INDIA delegation on this memorandum."

The INDIA parties reiterated that there were many doubts on the integrity of the functioning of the EVMs and "these have been raised by many experts and professionals as well".

"Our suggestion is simple: Instead of the VVPAT slip falling in the box, it should be handed over to the voter who shall then place it in a separate ballot box after having verified his or her choice," it states. "100% counting of VVPAT slips should then be done."

This, the opposition parties said, will restore full confidence of the people in free and fair elections.

 

Published on: Dec 19, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
