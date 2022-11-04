‘Mazel Tov’: PM Modi congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu as he returns as Israel PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for becoming the Prime Minister of Israel. Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Mazel Tov my friend Benjamin Netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership.”

Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022

The Prime Minister thanked Yair Lapid for his “important contribution to the strategic partnership of India and Israel.” Modi tweeted in Hebrew, “Thank you Yair Lapid for your important contribution to the strategic partnership of India and Israel. I hope to continue our fruitful exchange of ideas for the mutual benefit of our people.”

תודה לך @yairlapid על תרומתך החשובה לשותפות האסטרטגית של הודו וישראל. אני מקווה להמשיך את חילופי הרעיונות הפוריים שלנו לתועלת ההדדית של עמינו. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2022

Netanyahu , also known fondly as Bibi, got elected as the Prime Minister of Israel after Yair Lapid conceded defeat to the far-right leader. Bibi’s party Likud and its allies won a clear majority and are set to form a government soon. Likud and its allies secured 64 out of 120 seats in the Israeli parliament or Knesset.

The ties between India and Israel are likely to see an upward trajectory with Netanyahu’s return to the Knesset. Netanyahu is a fervent advocate of strong bilateral ties with India and became the second Indian to visit India in January 2018 after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the country in July 2017.

Israel has also supported India on initiatives like the I2U2 grouping comprising India, Israel, the US and the UAE; collaboration on the ‘Make in India’ initiative and discussions around a free trade agreement (FTA).

