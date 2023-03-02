scorecardresearch
Clear all

Stock Analysis

View More

LATEST NEWS

View More
News
LATEST
Politics
Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Full list of constituency-wise winners of NPP, BJP, and others

Feedback

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Full list of constituency-wise winners of NPP, BJP, and others

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: The BJP, which is contesting the election on its own, is ahead on five seats - three seats more than the tally in the last election. Congress appears to be cracking as it is leading on only 6 seats, 15 less than what it had got in the last election.

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Full list of constituency-wise winners Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Full list of constituency-wise winners

Meghalaya Election Results 2023: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's NPP has taken a significant lead and is ahead on 22 of 60 seats. The BJP, which is contesting the election on its own, is ahead on five seats - three seats more than the tally in the last election. Congress appears to be cracking as it is leading on only 6 seats, 15 less than what it had got in the last election. 

Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Result 2023 Live Updates

Meghalaya election results: Full list of constituency-wise winners of NPP, BJP, and others


1       Nartiang (ST)          
2    Jowai (ST)          
3    Raliang (ST)          
4    Mowkaiaw (ST)          
5    Sutnga Saipung(ST)          
6    Khliehriat (ST)          
7    Amlarem (ST)          
8    Mawhati (ST)          
9    Nongpoh (ST)          
10    Jirang (ST)          
11    Umsning (ST)          
12    Umroi (ST)          
13    Mawrengkneng(ST)          
14    Pynthorumkhrah          
15    Mawlai (ST)          
16    East Shillong(ST)          
17    North Shillong(ST)          
18    West Shillong          
19    South Shillong          
20    Mylliem (ST)          
21    Nongthymmai(ST)          
22    Nongkrem (ST)          
23    Sohiong (ST)          
24    Mawphlang (ST)          
25    Mawsynram(ST)          
26    Shella (ST)          
27    Pynursla (ST)          
28    Sohra (ST)          
29    Mawkynrew(ST)          
30    Mairang (ST)          
31    Mawthadraishan(ST)          
32    Nongstoin (ST)          
33    Rambrai-Jyrngam (ST)          
34    Mawshynrut(ST)          
35    Ranikor (ST)          
36    Mawkyrwat (ST)          
37    Kharkutta (ST)          
38    Mendipathar(ST)          
39    Resubelpara(ST)          
40    Bajengdoba(ST)          
41    Songsak (ST)          
42    Rongjeng (ST)          
43    Williamnagar(ST)          
44    Raksamgre (ST)          
45    Tikrikilla (ST)          
46    Phulbari          
47    Rajabala          
48    Selsella (ST)          
49    Dadenggre (ST)          
50    North Tura (ST)          
51    South Tura (ST)          
52    Rangsakona(ST)          
53    Ampati (ST)          
54    Mahendraganj(ST)          
55    Salmanpara(ST)          
56    Gambegre (ST)          
57    Dalu (ST)          
58    Rongara Siju(ST)          
59    Chokpot (ST)          
60    Baghmara (ST)         


 

Published on: Mar 02, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Posted by: Saurabh Sharma, Mar 02, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS