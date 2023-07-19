Monsoon session 2023 to begin from July 20; UCC, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill likely to be tabled, Oppn to rake up Manipur crisis 

The Monsoon session of Parliament is all set to begin on July 20 and continue till August 17. There will be total 17 sittings during this session of the Parliament. At present, 37 bills are pending in Parliament, of which eight are listed for consideration and passing in the session and 21 for introduction, consideration and passing.

The upcoming Parliament session will take place days after the Opposition meeting in Bengaluru and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) event at Delhi’s Ashoka Hotel. Both these meetings were aimed at chalking out strategies and figuring out rallying schedules for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Here are some points to know before the upcoming Parliament session 2023:

1. The Central government has convened an all-party meeting to discuss issues related to the monsoon session.

2. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also held separate meetings with his Cabinet colleagues including Prahlad Joshi and Piyush Goyal.

3. The government is likely to table a bill on implementing the contentious Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the upcoming session.

4. This bill may be sent to parliamentary standing committee which will hear views of stakeholders on the UCC.

5. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill is also likely to be tabled in the Parliament.

6. All online and offline data in India will fall under its legal domain, as per an India Today report. As per this bill, personal data can only be processed following an individual’s consent.

7. If passed in the Parliament session, the bill will provide individuals the right to seek details about their data collection, storage and processing.

8. In May this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre is planning to table a new bill on the nationwide census in the monsoon session.

9. As per Shah, the new census will be helpful in making a basic plan for development and providing basic amenities to the underprivileged and exploited.

10. The Union Home Minister also said the bill would have a provision which would help a person get a voter ID card as soon as they turn 18.

11. The Congress and other opposition parties will demand a discussion on issues such as the Manipur crisis, sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, the alleged misuse of agencies and bringing GST under the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

12. Congress’ Jairam Ramesh said the grand old party will also raise the issue of railway safety in view of the horrific Balasore triple train accident. Ramesh also claimed basic issue of railway safety has been sidelined in the pursuit of launching new Vande Bharat trains.

