‘This century will belong to youth of our nation,’ says Nita Ambani on PM Modi’s US State visit  

Nita Ambani, chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent US State visit and said this century belongs to the Indian youth. She added that it was heartening to see the strong friendship between the oldest democracy and the largest one.

Calling Modi’s recent visit a “historic one”, the Reliance Foundation chairperson told ANI in an exclusive interview: “It was wonderful to experience the deepening of friendship between the oldest democracy and the largest democracy. It was a historic visit. I think this century will belong to the youth of our nation”.

Nita Ambani said 50 per cent of India’s population is under 25 years of age. She further said: “I think this century is going to belong to the youth of our nation. We have 50 per cent population under 25 and it is young girls and boys that are making India shine and proud, and this meeting is only going to strengthen the relationship between these two countries”.

She further shared insights from her experience at the White House dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden. Last month, President Biden and his wife hosted a state dinner for Prime Minister Modi at the White House. Nita Ambani and Reliance Industries (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani were among the Indians invited to the coveted event.

She also harkened back to the time when she came to the US for the first time and said: “I came here first as a young bride at 21 and today I sit here as a very proud Indian”.

She added there is palpable global interest in Indian culture and appreciation for what India has to offer. The philanthropist further noted that the confidence in India is very high as so many Indian leaders are heading international cooperations.

The philanthropist, who also owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) said, Prime Minister Modi also spoke about cricket at the White House. She added the US has six cricket teams in the Major Cricket League.

Ambani said: “There are six cricket teams here (in Major League Cricket in US). As we speak, Mumbai Indians (NY) is playing against Texas Super Kings. Our PM at the White House also spoke about cricket, so many people here have invested in these six cricket teams that this interest in cricket in US will only grow”.

