Nagaland Election Results 2023: Check full list of constituency-wise winners

Nagaland Election Results 2023: BJP-NDPP alliance has crossed the halfway mark in the Nagaland and is currently surging ahead on 37 seats, according to trends. Meanwhile, the NPF and Congress are leading in 9 and 2 seats respectively.

The results for the Nagaland Assembly elections will be declared today as counting of votes in 59 out of the 60-seat Assembly is currently underway.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in alliance with the BJP.

Nagaland election results 2023: Full list of constituency wise winners

Aboi

Aghunato

Akuluto

Alongtaki

Angetyongpang

Aonglenden

Arkakong

Atoizu

Bhandari

Chazouba

Chizami

Dimapur-I

Dimapur-II

Dimapur-III

Ghaspani-I

Ghaspani-II

Impur

Jangpetkong

Kohima Town

Koridang

Longkhim Chare

Longleng

Meluri

Moka

Mokokchung Town

Mon Town

Mongoya

Noklak

Noksen

Northern Angami-I

Northern Angami-II

Peren

Pfutsero

Phek

Phomching

Pughoboto

Pungro Kiphire

Sanis

Satakha

Seyochung Sitimi

Shamator Chessore

Southern Angami-I

Southern Angami-II

Suruhuto

Tamlu

Tapi

Tehok

Tenning

Thonoknyu

Tizit

Tobu

Tseminyu

Tuensang Sadar-I

Tuensang Sadar-II

Tuli

Tyui

Wakching

Western Angami

Wokha

Zunheboto

Nagaland exit poll results 2023

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance looks set to retain power in Nagaland, and may win 38 to 48 seats in the assembly election.

