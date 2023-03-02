Nagaland Election Results 2023: Check full list of constituency-wise winners

scorecardresearch
Nagaland Election Results 2023: The results for the Nagaland Assembly elections will be declared today as counting of votes in 59 out of the 60-seat Assembly is currently underway.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in alliance with the BJP. The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in alliance with the BJP.

Nagaland Election Results 2023: BJP-NDPP alliance has crossed the halfway mark in the Nagaland and is currently surging ahead on 37 seats, according to trends. Meanwhile, the NPF and Congress are leading in 9 and 2 seats respectively.

The results for the Nagaland Assembly elections will be declared today as counting of votes in 59 out of the 60-seat Assembly is currently underway. 

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is contesting in alliance with the BJP.

Nagaland election results 2023: Full list of constituency wise winners

Aboi    
Aghunato    
Akuluto    
Alongtaki    
Angetyongpang    
Aonglenden    
Arkakong    
Atoizu    
Bhandari    
Chazouba    
Chizami    
Dimapur-I    
Dimapur-II    
Dimapur-III    
Ghaspani-I    
Ghaspani-II    
Impur    
Jangpetkong    
Kohima Town    
Koridang    
Longkhim Chare    
Longleng    
Meluri    
Moka    
Mokokchung Town    
Mon Town    
Mongoya    
Noklak    
Noksen    
Northern Angami-I    
Northern Angami-II    
Peren    
Pfutsero    
Phek    
Phomching    
Pughoboto    
Pungro Kiphire    
Sanis         
Satakha        
Seyochung Sitimi    
Shamator Chessore    
Southern Angami-I    
Southern Angami-II    
Suruhuto    
Tamlu    
Tapi    
Tehok    
Tenning    
Thonoknyu    
Tizit    
Tobu    
Tseminyu    
Tuensang Sadar-I    
Tuensang Sadar-II    
Tuli    
Tyui    
Wakching    
Western Angami    
Wokha    
Zunheboto

Nagaland exit poll results 2023

According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the NDPP-BJP alliance looks set to retain power in Nagaland, and may win 38 to 48 seats in the assembly election.

Published on: Mar 02, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
Posted by: Smriti Mishra, Mar 02, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
